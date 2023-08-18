StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

