Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

