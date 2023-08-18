Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.38%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.
