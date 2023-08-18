The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

