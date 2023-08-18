Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

GLQ opened at $5.90 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,641.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

