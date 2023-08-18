PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

