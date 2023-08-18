Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2023 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Redburn Partners from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $185.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $146.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

7/19/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $192.00 to $204.00.

7/12/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00.

7/9/2023 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $180.00.

6/21/2023 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,359,601 shares of company stock valued at $47,219,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

