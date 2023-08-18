HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

EMX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.68. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 128.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EMX Royalty will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.