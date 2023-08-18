HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
EMX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.68. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 128.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EMX Royalty will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
