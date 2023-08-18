Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. State Street Corp grew its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

