Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.