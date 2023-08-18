Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for fuboTV (FUBO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO):

8/11/2023 – fuboTV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – fuboTV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – fuboTV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

fuboTV Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.05 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $596.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

