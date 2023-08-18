NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

