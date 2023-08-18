Stryker (SYK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:

8/17/2023 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $321.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $310.00.

7/17/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $313.00 to $331.00.

7/12/2023 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $325.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

