Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of iHeartMedia worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 58,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

View Our Latest Report on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $10.85.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.