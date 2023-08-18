Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Embraer Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

ERJ opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,375 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

