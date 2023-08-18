Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 373.22% and a negative return on equity of 193.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 299.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

