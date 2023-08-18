Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 373.22% and a negative return on equity of 193.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fathom Digital Manufacturing
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.