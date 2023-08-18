Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $26.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

FL opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

