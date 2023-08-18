Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Raised to €40.50

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.