StockNews.com Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:FRO opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

