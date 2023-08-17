Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $951.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $894.61.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

