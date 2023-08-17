Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $206.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

