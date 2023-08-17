Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 128,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,082,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,430 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

