eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,031 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of eBay worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

