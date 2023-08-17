Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

