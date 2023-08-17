TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 4,960 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 7.0 %

JKHY stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.