Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $116,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,861 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $7,250,938. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

