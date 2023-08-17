Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Williams-Sonoma worth $102,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Read Our Latest Report on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.