Naveen Gavini Sells 9,598 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84.

On Monday, June 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

