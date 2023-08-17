Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

