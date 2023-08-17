TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

