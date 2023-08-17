Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79,452 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.