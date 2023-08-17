Patricia Mulroy Sells 250 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after buying an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.