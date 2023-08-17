CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of CF Industries worth $33,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

