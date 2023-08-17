Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $38.63 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Nordson worth $38,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day moving average is $229.00. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

