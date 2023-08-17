Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

NYSE NSC opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

