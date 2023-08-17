Mark Litecky Sells 13,711 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Litecky sold 13,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $99,541.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 347,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,203.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $432,967.04.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

