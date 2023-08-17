Mark Litecky Sells 13,711 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Litecky sold 13,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $99,541.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 347,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,203.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $432,967.04.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
