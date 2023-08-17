Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

