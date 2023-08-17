Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,282 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $220.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $350.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

