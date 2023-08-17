Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

