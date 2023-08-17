Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,852,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $99,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.