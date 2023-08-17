Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,115 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Humana worth $77,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Humana by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.95.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $494.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.32 and a 200-day moving average of $490.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.