SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells $99,541.86 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Litecky sold 13,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $99,541.86. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 347,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,203.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $432,967.04.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of SKYT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
