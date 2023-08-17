Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

