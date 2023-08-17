Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $350,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

