US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,375 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

