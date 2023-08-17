Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.