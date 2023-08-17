Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxford Square Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.98.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
