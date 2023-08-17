Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.98.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

