S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.60. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

