StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $427.57 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $421.73 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.