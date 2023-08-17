Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 29825568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

