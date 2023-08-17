Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.44

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.44 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 266026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 257,364 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.