Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.63. 125,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 370,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,306 shares of company stock worth $4,365,696 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

